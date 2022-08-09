9 August 2022 18:00

Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to hear a report on the results of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development in January-July 2022, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

According to Prime Minister Smailov, the country’s GDP has grown by 3.2% in the reporting period. Production of goods has increased by 3.3%, while volume of service has spiked by 2.4%. Сonstruction, trade, processing industry, transport and communications are the sectors which have seen the biggest growth in the reporting period.

The Prime Minister informed the President of the measures taken to control food staples’ prices as the Kazakh Government continues on with the plan on ensuring food security in 2022-2024.

The head of the Government briefed the Head of State on the work done to lower inflation, demonopolise economy, develop the transit and transport potential and implement the pool of investment projects worth KZT 22.2 trillion.

In addition, Prime Minister Smailov made a presentation of the forecast of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development for 2023-2025.

In conclusion, President Tokayev pointed out the need to carry on the structural reforms and demonopolization of economy, continue to support entrepreneurs and raise household incomes of Kazakhstanis.









Photo: akorda.kz