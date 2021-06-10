Head of State receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State received Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the results of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development for January-May 2021, the epidemiological situation, and the completion of the planting campaign.

The Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan’s economy has entered the stage of post-pandemic recovery. The GDP growth rate for January-May was 1.6% compared to the previous period in 2020.

According to Askar Mamin, the driving force of development were the manufacturing industry, which showed growth of 7.2% (dynamic growth was noted in mechanical engineering, production of building materials, light industry, etc.), as well as the construction sector.

There is a high level of investment activity in the non-mining sectors of the economy. The growth of investments in fixed assets, excluding mining reached 25.5%.

President Tokayev was informed about the completion of spring field work, as a result of which the acreage increased by 78.2 thousand hectares to 22.7 million hectares of land.

The Government has made all the necessary decisions on the financial and logistical support of the sowing campaign. 128 billion tenge was allocated for spring field work, 380 thousand tons of diesel fuel at a price 14% lower than the market price, 405.3 thousand tons of fertilizers were shipped.

In addition, Prime Minister Mamin noted the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country. Kazakhstan has moved from the «yellow» to the «green» zone in terms of the spread of COVID-19. The incidence rate for the week decreased by 30%, the virus reproduction index to 0.84, the employment of infectious beds decreased to 24%, and intensive care to 21%.

Nur-Sultan city is in the «red zone», in the «yellow» are 6 regions: Almaty city, Atyrau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions, while the remaining 10 regions in the «green zone».

To date, about 2.4 million people got the first dose of vaccine, and nearly 1.3 million got the second dose.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of ensuring high rates of vaccination of the population and continuing anti-epidemic measures.

At the end, President Tokayev instructed to pay special attention to the implementation of measures to curb prices for socially important food products, regulate the pricing of construction materials, increase the inflow of foreign and domestic investment, and further diversify the structure of the economy through the growth and development of the manufacturing sector.



