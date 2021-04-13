Head of State receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the results of the socio-economic development for January-March of 2021 and the epidemiological situation in the country.

According to the presented data by the Prime Minister, over this period, the real sector of the economy shows a steady positive trend.

The President was reported on the epidemiological situation in the country. The workload of infectious beds is 41%, intensive care beds 27%. Since the beginning of April, 2 million people are expected to be vaccinated every month in the regions. By September, it is planned to complete the vaccination of 10 million citizens. According to Prime Minister Mamin, the healthcare system is fully provided with the necessary volume of medicines and medical devices. A monthly supply of medicines has been formed in medical institutions, and a two-month supply has been formed in «SK-Pharmacy» warehouses and pharmacies. In all regions, there are stabilization funds with medicines, protective equipment and syringes for three months.

In addition, the information on implementing of state programs, priority areas of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union, measures taken to attracting investment, further deep digitalization of economic sectors and the introduction of advanced digital solutions in the work of the Government, supporting for employment, and ensuring the stabilization of prices for socially important goods were considered during the meeting.

The President was also informed about the results of the 15th Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC Ministers held on April 1, at which separate conditions were agreed for Kazakhstan, thus providing for an increase in daily oil production by an additional 6 thousand barrels a day. Against this background, the results of the year will provide positive dynamics in the oil industry.



