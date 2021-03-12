Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

    12 March 2021, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the results of the socio-economic development for January-February of 2021 and the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service informs.

    According to the presented data by the Prime Minister, over this period, the real sector of the economy demonstrates a steady positive trend. In particular, the manufacturing industry, construction, and agriculture showed high rates of growth. There is also a gradual recovery in the service sector. Positive indicators have been achieved in the information and communication industry. Stable growth is observed in the production of food products, light industry, chemical industry, metallurgical production, including the production of non-ferrous metals, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

    The President was also informed about the results of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which agreed on certain conditions for Kazakhstan that provide an increase in daily oil production by 20 thousand barrels. This will allow a moderate increase in the growth rate in the mining sector.

    In addition, Askar Mamin told the Head of State about the epidemiological situation in the country. According to his information, the situation is under control: the reproduction rate of the virus is 0.9, the load of infectious beds is 23 %, intensive care beds - 16 %.

    President Tokayev was also reported about the measures taken to attract investment, support employment, and ensure the stabilization of prices for socially important goods, as well as about the other important issues of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    President of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people