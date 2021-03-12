Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

12 March 2021, 12:12
Head of State receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the results of the socio-economic development for January-February of 2021 and the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service informs.

According to the presented data by the Prime Minister, over this period, the real sector of the economy demonstrates a steady positive trend. In particular, the manufacturing industry, construction, and agriculture showed high rates of growth. There is also a gradual recovery in the service sector. Positive indicators have been achieved in the information and communication industry. Stable growth is observed in the production of food products, light industry, chemical industry, metallurgical production, including the production of non-ferrous metals, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

The President was also informed about the results of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which agreed on certain conditions for Kazakhstan that provide an increase in daily oil production by 20 thousand barrels. This will allow a moderate increase in the growth rate in the mining sector.

In addition, Askar Mamin told the Head of State about the epidemiological situation in the country. According to his information, the situation is under control: the reproduction rate of the virus is 0.9, the load of infectious beds is 23 %, intensive care beds - 16 %.

President Tokayev was also reported about the measures taken to attract investment, support employment, and ensure the stabilization of prices for socially important goods, as well as about the other important issues of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development.


