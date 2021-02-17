Go to the main site
    Head of State receives President of Exploration & Production of Total

    17 February 2021, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Arnaud Breuillac, President of the Exploration & Production of Total, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The implementation of a number of projects in the hydrocarbon sector, further prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Total, as well as the possibility for new investment projects were discussed during the meeting.

    Arnaud Breuillac told the President about the plans to transform the company’s activities towards green technologies and its intention to rename the company into TotalEnergies.

    Total E&P’s President also affirmed the company’s readiness to invest in major oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan, including the second phase at Kashagan oilfield, and to a number of renewable energy projects.

    President Tokayev commended Total’s decision to change its development strategy, stressing Kazakhstan’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

    At the meeting, Arnaud Breuillac also introduced to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Total E&P’s new Vice-President for the Caspian sea and the southern European region Christine Haley.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and France Oil & Gas
