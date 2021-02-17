Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives President of Exploration & Production of Total

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 February 2021, 15:45
Head of State receives President of Exploration & Production of Total

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Arnaud Breuillac, President of the Exploration & Production of Total, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The implementation of a number of projects in the hydrocarbon sector, further prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Total, as well as the possibility for new investment projects were discussed during the meeting.

photo

Arnaud Breuillac told the President about the plans to transform the company’s activities towards green technologies and its intention to rename the company into TotalEnergies.

Total E&P’s President also affirmed the company’s readiness to invest in major oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan, including the second phase at Kashagan oilfield, and to a number of renewable energy projects.

photo

President Tokayev commended Total’s decision to change its development strategy, stressing Kazakhstan’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

At the meeting, Arnaud Breuillac also introduced to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Total E&P’s new Vice-President for the Caspian sea and the southern European region Christine Haley.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and France   Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10