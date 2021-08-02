Go to the main site
    Head of State receives PM, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Fund

    2 August 2021, 19:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Chairman of the Board of JSC «Samruk-Kazyna» Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President was informed of the implementation of new important investment projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life and mobility of Kazakhstan’s population, improving environmental situation and creating new work places.

    The new investment projects are related to the water supply of western Kazakhstan, gasification of the regions, construction of power engineering facilities as well as the development of transit and transport potential of the country.

    Following results of the meeting, the Head of State gave specific instructions regarding the implementation of those infrastructural projects.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

