Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives PM Alikhan Smailov

27 February 2023, 15:26
Head of State receives PM Alikhan Smailov Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on the country’s socioeconomic development as well as revised parameters of the 2023 republican budget, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev was informed that global economy and macroeconomic indicators growth forecasts for 2023 had been preserved at the earlier approved level. Real GDP growth is planned at the level of 4 per cent and oil price is expected to stand at $85 per barrel.

Prime Minister Smailov went on to talk about the revised parameters of the 2023 republican budget which is expected to be revised for additional KZT 2.2 trillion. Additional expenditures are earmarked for the development of small and single-industry towns, implementation of the Auyl – el besigi (Village is the cradle of the country) project, gasification purposes, construction and reconstruction of heating systems, ensuring food security and improving employment rates in rural areas.

In order to develop infrastructure and logistics there are plans to channel additional funds into construction and reconstruction of roads, purchase of railway fleet and new passenger cars, new processing industry projects, modernization of the Kazakh army and more.

At the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the importance of tightening control over budgetary expenditures in order to achieve the maximum possible socioeconomic effect.


Related news
President OKs amendments to law on civil service
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with Israeli President
Kazakh President signs amendments to tax legislation
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News