    Head of State receives OSCE PA President

    6 June 2023, 13:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the OSCE Parliament Assembly Margareta Cederfelt during her official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Greeting Margareta Cederfelt, President Tokayev emphasized her visit is of paramount importance in terms of strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE PA.

    The President stressed that the parliamentary diplomacy helps build bridges between countries and peoples and told the OSCE PA President about the ambitious political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.


    For her part, Margareta Cederfelt expressed support for the reforms in Kazakhstan and noted that the OSCE PA follows with particular interest the process of systemic transformation of the key political institutes in Kazakhstan.

    In addition, utmost attention was paid to the agenda of the upcoming Astana International Forum.

    The sides also discussed the relevant issues of regional and global agenda.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    OSCE President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
