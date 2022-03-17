Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov

    17 March 2022, 19:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov who presented the former with the information on social and economic and infrastructure development of the capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President was reported that it is planned to create 28.5 thousand jobs, of which 24 thousand are permanent, in the Kazakh capital this year. Also, the mayor spoke of the modernization of engineering networks, construction of bridges and roads, provision of social support to needy citizens, and support for SMEs.

    In line with the task of the Head of State, systemic work is being carried out to improve housing conditions: construction of social flats for those on the waiting list, relocation of over 300 households from emergency housing throughout this year. Problems of 13 thousand shareholders out of 16 thousand were solved, and private funds of investors to complete long-delayed constructions. In addition, Educational institutions, medical centers, and other social facilities will be built.

    Tokayev approved, in general, the work of the Mayor's Office and gave a number of instructions to develop and beautify the capital.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
