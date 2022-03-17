Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 March 2022, 19:14
Head of State receives Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov who presented the former with the information on social and economic and infrastructure development of the capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President was reported that it is planned to create 28.5 thousand jobs, of which 24 thousand are permanent, in the Kazakh capital this year. Also, the mayor spoke of the modernization of engineering networks, construction of bridges and roads, provision of social support to needy citizens, and support for SMEs.

In line with the task of the Head of State, systemic work is being carried out to improve housing conditions: construction of social flats for those on the waiting list, relocation of over 300 households from emergency housing throughout this year. Problems of 13 thousand shareholders out of 16 thousand were solved, and private funds of investors to complete long-delayed constructions. In addition, Educational institutions, medical centers, and other social facilities will be built.

Tokayev approved, in general, the work of the Mayor's Office and gave a number of instructions to develop and beautify the capital.


President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site