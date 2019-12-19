Go to the main site
    Head of State receives newly appointed Minister of Energy

    19 December 2019, 16:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting, President Tokayev reminded that goals and tasks of the Ministry of Energy are of paramount importance and instructed to pay special attention to providing the population with electricity, gas and heating.

    The sides touched upon the issues of interaction with large world and domestic oil, gas and energy companies.

    Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific tasks.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Energy
