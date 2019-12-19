Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives newly appointed Minister of Energy

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 December 2019, 16:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev reminded that goals and tasks of the Ministry of Energy are of paramount importance and instructed to pay special attention to providing the population with electricity, gas and heating.

The sides touched upon the issues of interaction with large world and domestic oil, gas and energy companies.

Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific tasks.

