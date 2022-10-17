Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives new Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain
17 October 2022, 18:07

Head of State receives new Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Magzhan Iliyasov, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the Head of State prioritized further strengthening of cooperation with the United Kingdom.

The Head of State set certain tasks, including boosting trade and economic and investment cooperation between the two nations.

Photo: akorda.kz


