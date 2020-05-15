Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives National Bank chairman

    15 May 2020, 21:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda's press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current situation in the financial market and the results of the implementation of the monetary policy for January-April 2020. Yerbolat Dossayev reported on the progress of accomplishment of anti-crisis measures and approaches aimed at restoration of economic growth.

    The President noted the critical importance of tight control over the use of funds allocated to the Employment Roadmap.

    Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Yerbolat Dossayev a number of specific instructions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    IMF Regional Capacity Development Centre inaugurated in Almaty
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays