Head of State receives National Bank chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda's press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current situation in the financial market and the results of the implementation of the monetary policy for January-April 2020. Yerbolat Dossayev reported on the progress of accomplishment of anti-crisis measures and approaches aimed at restoration of economic growth.

The President noted the critical importance of tight control over the use of funds allocated to the Employment Roadmap.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Yerbolat Dossayev a number of specific instructions.