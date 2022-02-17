Head of State receives Minister of Justice

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Justice Kanat Mussin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The President heard a report on the results of the ministry’s activity in 2021 and the priority tasks for 2022.

This year, according to Minister Mussin, it is planned to develop 26 draft laws and submit them to the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev was also briefed about the work on representing the country's interests in Kazakhstani and international courts and rendering legal assistance to the population.

Minister Mussin revealed that over 122,000 Kazakhstanis received the guaranteed legal assistance. To this end, the state has earmarked some 1.8 billion tenge. In addition, over 11,000 socially vulnerable citizens received free legal assistance.

After familiarizing himself with the plans of the ministry’s work for 2022, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions and charged to pay special attention to rendering legal services in terms of human rights and freedoms’ protection.