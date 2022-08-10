Head of State receives Minister of Culture and Sports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the work done by the ministry to increase salaries of workers of culture, arts and sports organizations, situation in the publishing industry as well as preparations of Kazakhstani athletes for major sports events.

During the meeting it was stressed that the ministry will continue to work on the President’s instruction regarding higher salaries for culture, arts and sports workers.

As for the publishing industry, the ministry, according to Abayev, focuses on ensuring competitiveness of the domestic printed goods, especially, children’s books as well as supporting Kazakhstani writers. The President was informed about the modernization and digitalization of archive storages in the country.

Utmost attention was paid to the preparations of Kazakhstan athletes for large international sports events, including the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions, including popularization of mass and children sports as well as promotion of national culture. President Tokayev also pointed out the importance of development of tourism cluster and creating necessary conditions to attract foreign investors and launch joint tourist projects.

Photo: akorda.kz