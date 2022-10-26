Head of State receives minister of agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the main results of the development of the agricultural sector in the first nine months of this year, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Karashukeyev, the gross agricultural output rose 6.9% and reached KZT6.8trl. 21.8 million tons of grains and legumes were threshed – one of the highest figures in the past 10 years. According to the minister, the country is fully provided with the main agricultural products, included in the consumer basket.

Tokayev was informed about the implementation of the instructions he gave. In particular, over 5 million hectares of land were returned to the State mainly to address the shortage of pastures. Following the inspections carried out land users began the development of 1.8mln ha of previous unused lands.

The President was also briefed on the adopted comprehensive measures to reform the system of veterinary.

In conclusion, the Head of State set a number of tasks on the digitalization of the agrarian sector, improvement of mechanisms for subsidizing, as well as strengthening of state agricultural producers’ support measures.





