Head of State receives mayor of Nur-Sultan

Alzhanova Raushan
25 May 2020, 15:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received governor of the city of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Akorda’s press service.

As Altay Kulginov reported, this year it is planned to put into operation 8 thousand apartments for persons on the waiting list and socially unprotected layers of the population.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the need to keep under special control the implementation of the Employment Roadmap.

The meetings also discussed attracting of investment, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, supporting socially vulnerable citizens.

Following the meeting, the President instructed to extend scope of work of the construction sector, to quickly solve the problem of three-shift schools and also to actively employ jobless citizens.

