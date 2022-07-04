Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov

    4 July 2022, 12:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State heard a report on the lawmaking activity of the second session of the 7th convocation of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. According to Speaker Koshanov, a number of laws adopted was aimed at the legal enforcement of the reforms initiated by the Head of State.

    Speaker Koshanov said that members of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament are traveling to regions of the country to meet with the population and get the feedback on the situation there. MPs will study the most pressing problems and solve them together with the Government in the future.

    Speaker Koshanov went on to brief the President on the new formats of work of the lower chamber, work of the AMANAT Party aimed at ensuring the social justice in the society, as well as progress in the implementation of the Zher amanaty and Auyl amanaty projects.

    The Majilis Speaker also informed the Head of State on results of the Kazakhstan delegation’s participation in the 11th plenary session of TURKPA hosted by Cholpon-Ata on June 23-24.


