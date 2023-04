ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Majlis Speaker, AMANAT Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The candidacy of Alikhan Smailov was suggested for the post of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Under the existing laws in the near future, the Head of State will debate the proposed candidacy with the rest factions of the parties represented in the Majilis.