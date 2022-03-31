Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov

    31 March 2022, 17:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activity of the lower chamber of Parliament on the legislative provision of the provisions of the state-of-the-nation address «New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization,» Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    According to the information presented to the Head of State, the Majilis has dealt with 96 draft laws, of which 53 were approved and sent to the Senate, since the beginning of the second session.

    The Majilis Speaker also told about the new formats of work of the lower chamber of Parliament, with deputies giving priority to the openness to its work, greater parliamentary culture and interaction with citizens. Parliamentary hearings and other events on the most pressing social problems will be held more frequently.

    New mechanisms for working on citizens' requests, including on issues raised during the deputies' visits to the regions, will be introduced in the Majilis. Deputies are to hold regular meetings with voters on site.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
