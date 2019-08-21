Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Kostanay region’s Governor

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 August 2019, 19:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed of the region’s readiness for the oncoming harvesting campaign, agro-industrial sector development and implementation of investment projects in machine-building sector.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of conducting the harvesting works on time, acceleration of housing construction paces and reconstruction of the Airport of Kostanay.

The Head of State commissioned Arkhimed Mukhambetov to draft proposals for the reconstruction of Arkalyk town’s heating system.

Kostanay region    President of Kazakhstan   
