Head of State receives Kazakhstan Temir Zholy board chairman

Alzhanova Raushan
26 February 2020, 12:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Sauat Mynbayev Chairman of the Board of JSC «NC «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy», Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the main results of the national company’s activities within 2019 and prospects for railway transport further development.

In addition Sauat Mynbayev reported on some legislative and regulatory aspects of the company.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the need to increase the volume of cargo turnover, container transit, share of local content and improve the quality of passenger transportation.


