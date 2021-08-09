Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives Kazakh Prosecutor General

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 August 2021, 19:09
Head of State receives Kazakh Prosecutor General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, the Akorda press service reports

The latter reported on the country’s crime rates, coordination of the fight against fraud, child abuse, and other dangerous violations of the law. He also reported on implementation of the 1st stage of the transition to the three-tier model of the criminal procedure and preparations for the 2nd stage since 2022.

Besides, the sides debated international cooperation in criminal matters. In particular, the Prosecutor General told the President about the plans for concluding agreements with foreign countries and forthcoming participation in multilateral events.

Following the meeting the Head of State set Nurdauletov with certain tasks.

Prosecutor General's Office    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10