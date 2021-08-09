Head of State receives Kazakh Prosecutor General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, the Akorda press service reports

The latter reported on the country’s crime rates, coordination of the fight against fraud, child abuse, and other dangerous violations of the law. He also reported on implementation of the 1st stage of the transition to the three-tier model of the criminal procedure and preparations for the 2nd stage since 2022.

Besides, the sides debated international cooperation in criminal matters. In particular, the Prosecutor General told the President about the plans for concluding agreements with foreign countries and forthcoming participation in multilateral events.

Following the meeting the Head of State set Nurdauletov with certain tasks.