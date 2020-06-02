Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Kazakh Prosecutor General

Alzhanova Raushan
2 June 2020, 16:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Gizat Nurdauletov reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the state of law and order in the country. The Prosecutor General noted decrease in crimes during the state of emergency.

The President of Kazakhstan was also informed about the investigation of high-profile criminal cases and the results of work on the protection of public interests.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to continue to protect the rights and interests of society and the state, paying particular attention to ensuring tight control over the implementation of anti-crisis measures.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave the Prosecutor General a number of specific instructions.


