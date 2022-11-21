Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek

21 November 2022, 17:06
Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report in the main indicators of the social and economic development of Karaganda region in 10 months of 2022. The President was reported on the upward trends in the industry, agriculture, and investment attraction, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to Kassymbek, industrial production stood at KZT3.1tln, rising by 1.5%, in the region. The manufacturing industry rose by 6.3%. Investments worth KZT522.2bn (up 8.5%), 92% of which are private, were attracted to the region. In January-October of 2022, 414.4 thousnd sq.m. of housing were commissioned, a 1.7% increase compared to the same period of last year.

The Head of State was informed abut the development of roads in Karaganda region as well as provision of the population with water. Kassymbek also reported on the situation at ArcelorMittal Temirtau company.

In conclusion, Tokayev gave a number of instructions on further development of the economy of the region.

Photo: akorda.kz

