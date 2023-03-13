Head of State receives Justice Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskarayev who reported on the results of work of institutions of justice and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

In his report, Minister Yeskarayev mentioned that the revision of the Criminal and the Criminal Procedure Codes has been completed. As part of the process, over 1,000 articles and 1,200 proposals have been reviewed. As a result, a corresponding draft law has been developed taking into account better protection of the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs.

According to Azamat Yeskarayev, sweeping measures are taken to enhance the quality of legislation.

He also briefed the President on a pool of 12 projects which will help automate and digitalize public services and the problems under the control of the ministry.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of proper implementation of the tasks set before the ministry and gave a number of specific tasks to further improve domestic legislation and strengthen the rights of citizens.