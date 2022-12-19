Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Halyk Bank leadership

19 December 2022, 19:15
Head of State receives Halyk Bank leadership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received representatives of Halyk Finance Group Alexander Pavlov and Umut Shayakhmetova, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard a report on the current activity of the Halyk Bank, prospects of its development and proposals on the ways to support domestic business and use the Group’s potential in expanding economic and business ties of Kazakhstan abroad.

Utmost attention was paid to the Halyk Bank’s participation in providing loans to the real sector of economy, interacting with government agencies on the development and introduction of digital services as well as implementation of social projects.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev positively assessed the Group’s activity, pointing out the relevance and strategic importance of supporting business and stimulating financing of Kazakhstan’s economy.

Photo: akorda.kz


