    Head of State receives Governor of National Bank

    16 February 2022, 15:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State was informed of the progress in implementation of the disinflationary monetary and credit policy and the plans of the National Bank on stabilization of price increases taking into account basic risks in the external and domestic sectors.

    President Tokayev also heard a report on the situation in the foreign exchange and monetary markets, state of the gold and foreign currency reserves and prior assessment of the balance of payments in 2021.

    Galymzhan Pirmatov revealed how the National Bank plans to further improve the effectiveness of monetary and credit policy in order to ensure its key tasks - financial and price stability.

    Having heard the report on the National Bank’s plans for 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave its Governor a number of specific instructions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

