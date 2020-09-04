Head of State receives Governor of East Kazakhstan rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Governor of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov on the region’s economic situation as well as short-term development plan for the next year, including measures in industrial production and agriculture fields, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.kz.

The Head of State underscored the necessity to enhance health-care capacities in the region as well as strengthen preparedness for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In his turn, Akhmetov informed that in the region a stabilization fund has been set up, the number of beds in infectious diseases hospitals has been increased by 10 fold, and that medical equipment worth 18 billion tenge is being purchased in line with the President’s task.

The governor also briefed the President on the structural changes in agriculture, measures implemented as part of the employment roadmap as well as the roads Ust-Kamenogorsk-Talgykorgan, Semey-Maikapshgay that are to be put into use by the end of this October.

Akhmetov also presented the outcomes of the work done as part of the 175th anniversary of Abai, including road repairs, construction of the 300-place school, increase in housing construction, and reconstruction of the museum complex in Semey city.

In conclusion, Tokayev emphasized the importance to timely implement the priority areas of the Address to the people of Kazakhstan. The Head of State instructed to ensure growth in social and economic indications of the region and agricultural export.



