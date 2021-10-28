Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Eurasian Development Bank Chairman of the Board

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 October 2021, 16:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolay Podguzov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev was informed of the results of works, mid-term plans of the Eurasian Development Bank as well as macroeconomic forecasts for the upcoming period. According to experts, Kazakhstan will see the highest dynamics of economic growth among the EAEU member states in the nearest future.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the main directions of the Development Strategy of the Eurasian Development Bank for 2022-2026 and the key projects aimed at facilitating socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan and other EAEU member states. Podguzov revealed that the bank plans to invest at least $3.8 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy until 2026.

Having noted the Eurasian Development Bank’s active role in the development of integration processes, the Head of State emphasized the importance of implementation of the projects for Kazakhstan and the EAEU space.


