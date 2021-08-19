Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives EU Special Representative for Central Asia

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 August 2021, 17:00
Head of State receives EU Special Representative for Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the onset of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Terhi Hakala on her appointment as the EU Special Representative for Central Asia whishing her success in her further work.

Terhi Hakala, in her turn, conveyed European Council President Charles Michel’s message to President Tokayev in which the former confirmed the invitation to the Kazakh leader to visit Brussels until the end of this end.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by positively assessing the current state of strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, which gathered momentum with coming into effect of the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in March 2020.

photo

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan highly values dynamic trade, economic and investment ties with the European Union. In his words, Kazakhstan is the leading trade partner of the EU in Central Asia. Following results of 2020, the two-way trade reached almost $24 billion.

The Kazakh President and the EU Special Representative for Central Asia named renewable energy, high technologies, infrastructure and healthcare among the most promising areas for cooperation in the post-crisis period.

They also paid utmost attention to the situation in Afghanistan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern over the threats caused by the change in the military and political situation in Afghanistan. The participants of the meeting spoke in favor of the speediest restoration of stability and public order in the entire territory of Afghanistan. The sides agreed to maintain contacts regarding the problem given its importance to the relations between the Central Asian states and the EU.

photo

During the meeting, Terhi Hakala welcomed the upcoming 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva chaired by Kazakhstan.

The sides also exchanged views on the state and prospects of interaction in Central Asia, especially within the context of the results of the 3rd Consultative Meeting of Leaders of the Central Asian countries in Turkmenistan.


Kazakhstan and EU   President of Kazakhstan    Central Asia   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published