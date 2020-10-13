Head of State receives ENU rector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received rector of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the University’s current activities and its plans for the implementation of the Development Strategy for 2020-25.

The President accentuated the necessity to enhance the University’s status as a leading higher educational establishment in the region.

The Head of State was also reported on the opening of the Abai Academy at the University, regarding which he also underscored the University’s role in promoting Abai’s heritage abroad as the brand.

In conclusion, the President gave instructions to the University’s rector, including one on the construction of an educational and laboratory complex at the University.



