Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives ENU rector

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 October 2020, 17:45
Head of State receives ENU rector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received rector of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the University’s current activities and its plans for the implementation of the Development Strategy for 2020-25.

The President accentuated the necessity to enhance the University’s status as a leading higher educational establishment in the region.

The Head of State was also reported on the opening of the Abai Academy at the University, regarding which he also underscored the University’s role in promoting Abai’s heritage abroad as the brand.

In conclusion, the President gave instructions to the University’s rector, including one on the construction of an educational and laboratory complex at the University.


Education    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays