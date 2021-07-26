Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State receives Eni CEO

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 July 2021, 19:11
Head of State receives Eni CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief Executive Officer of Eni Claudio Descalzi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed plans on implementation of the large oil and gas projects, namely Kashagan and Karachaganak.

President Tokayev was informed that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the pace of implementation of the current projects at Kashagan is maintained at the pre-pandemic level.

Claudio Descalzi also revealed that a number of key investment decisions was made in order to step up oil production.

The Head of State, in turn, stressed that Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to further implementation of energy-related investment projects. At the same time, he emphasized the need to ensure high share of Kazakhstani content in the projects.

In addition, the sides discussed other issues, including the implementation of the projects in the sphere of green energy.


President of Kazakhstan    Business, companies   Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan and Italy   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy