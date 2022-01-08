Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Emergencies Minister

    8 January 2022, 16:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Minister Ilyin reported to the President how the ministry carries out its duties amid the state of emergency declared in Kazakhstan.

    He told President Tokayev that illegal actions of rioters had caused fires at administrative buildings and business across the country.

    10 personnel of the ministry sustained various injuries, including one person who got gunfire wound while performing their duties. Several units of firefighting equipment were damaged.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to continue carrying out the tasks set.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
