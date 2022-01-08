Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Emergencies Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2022, 16:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Minister Ilyin reported to the President how the ministry carries out its duties amid the state of emergency declared in Kazakhstan.

He told President Tokayev that illegal actions of rioters had caused fires at administrative buildings and business across the country.

10 personnel of the ministry sustained various injuries, including one person who got gunfire wound while performing their duties. Several units of firefighting equipment were damaged.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to continue carrying out the tasks set.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
