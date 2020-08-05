Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Education Minister

    5 August 2020, 17:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the progress of preparations for the new academic year and the execution of earlier given instructions. The President highlighted the critical importance of ensuring an orderly beginning of the school year emphasizing the need to support children from vulnerable families.

    Head of State instructed Askhat Aimagambetov to continue work aimed at improving the status of teachers, protecting them from performing nonrelevant functions and ensure the planned increase in wages by 25% from January 2021.

    In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set tasks to further expand the academic independence of universities, improve the quality of higher education and develop university science.

    Education President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Ministry of Education and Science
