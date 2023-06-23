Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2023, 19:41
Head of State receives Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State was briefed about the growing season, as well as the issues of forestry and wildlife.

Tokayev was reported on the measures taken on the resource base of the forestry sector, including by purchasing equipment and forest fire early warning systems.

The President was informed about the work began to renew the regulations to expand the list of equipment and outfit environmental and forestry facilities with fire-fighting equipment.

The information about the measures taken to ensure sustainable growing season taken into account low-water cycles in the key river basis, especially in the southern parts of the country, was presented.

Following the meeting, the President noted the importance of implementing a set of measures to improve the resource base of the environmental units. Tokayev also drew attention to the need for close interaction with the law enforcement bodies to actively detect and prevent violations of environmental legislation, including criminal prosecution.


President of Kazakhstan    Environment   Kazakhstan  
