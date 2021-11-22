Go to the main site
    Head of State receives Director-General of UN Office at Vienna Ghada Waly

    22 November 2021, 19:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Officer on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting the sides discussed cooperation in terms of combating illicit drug trafficking, organized crime, corruption, terrorism, as well as cyber crimes.

    President Tokayev commended UN’s instrumental role in international affairs and reiterated Kazakhstan’s intention to closely cooperate with the organization in ensuring sustainable development, security and stability. He continued by supporting the activity of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the region, especially given the current situation in Afghanistan.

    The Head of State also lauded the adoption of the new Program for Central Asia 2022-2025 by the UNODC.

    For her part, Ghada Waly praised the reforms carried out in our country, including those aimed at the modernization of the law-enforcement system. She also expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its assistance in evacuating the UN personnel from Afghanistan and stationing them in Almaty.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

