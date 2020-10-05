Head of State receives Digital Development Minister Bagdat Mussin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev listened to the report of Minister Mussin on the ministry’s work to improve the quality and accessibility of internet connection, especially in rural areas, transformation of the Digital Kazakhstan State Program and transfer of state services into online format.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the approaches to creation of an innovative ecosystem, development of aerospace industry and plans to train professional IT personnel to develop competitive export-oriented products.

The Head of State pointed to the importance of the development of educational platforms, technical support of distance educational process and commissioned Minister Mussin to introduce the biometrics mechanisms into the process of providing state services.

The President gave Bagdat Mussin a number of other instructions.



