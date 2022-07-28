Qazaq TV
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
28 July 2022 15:07

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the progress in implementation of the state program aimed at increasing household incomes in Kazakhstan.

In his report Tugzhanov revealed that some 850,000 public sector workers, 240,000 operating personnel of quasi-public sector and 1,2 million personnel of business structures had seen an increase in their salaries in the first half of 2022 as part of the program.

The President was informed that the Government carries out all social obligations. For instance, together with the local government bodies it carries out a set of measures to socially integrate unemployed citizens by creating new workplaces and offering career enhancement training.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, over 2 million new jobs, including 444,000 jobs in 2022 alone, are to be created as part of the implementation of investment projects by 2025. As of July 1, 2022, of 444,000, 249,000 new workplaces or 56% have already been created.

Over 266,000 new jobs will be offered as part of 847 investment projects by 2025. The pool of those projects in processing, oil and gas and agrarian sectors was jointly compiled with regional authorities.

Yeraly Tugzhanov also reported on the implementation of several social projects, an increase in a number of grants for young businesspeople, a mechanism helping women get employed and more.

Following results of the meeting the Head of State said increasing household incomes is of paramount importance as it should become a priority for both central and local executive bodies.


Photo: akorda.kz




