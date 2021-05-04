Head of State receives Deputy Chairman of People’s Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current work of the Assembly, the results of its XXIX session and the mainstream trends in the ethno-political sphere.

During the conversation, the issues of the Assembly’s further development, strengthening of analytical and monitoring, regional and youth activities were discussed.

The President was reported on the measures taken to prevent inter-ethnic tension, the prospects for further integration of ethnic groups, the implementation of the Assembly’s special projects aimed at consolidating the people of Kazakhstan on the principles of civil identity and unity.

At the end, President Tokayev gave Marat Azilkhanov a number of specific instructions aimed at mainstreaming the work of all public institutions of the Assembly.