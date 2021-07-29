Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State receives delegation of University of Arizona

    29 July 2021, 19:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the delegation of the University of Arizona, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Within the framework of the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of strategic partnership between the University of Arizona and domestic universities.

    President Tokayev stressed that globalization has an increasing impact on the educational policy of the countries of the world.

    The Head of State went on to add that Kazakhstan has stepped up international cooperation in the sphere of higher education in the past two decades. In his words, partnership relations between Kazakhstan and the U.S. embrace a wealth of areas. Cooperation in the field of research and students’ exchange is of paramount importance.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that expansion of contacts with the world’s leading universities will allow Kazakhstani universities to enhance their academic and research potential. He welcomed the initiative of the University of Arizona to become a strategic partner of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    As part of the bilateral cooperation, the sides will map out joint educational programs meeting the international standards.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and USA Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul