Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Defense Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 November 2021, 17:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of the Minister of Defense Murat Bektanov on the main results of activity of the Armed Forces since the beginning of this year, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev was briefed on the completion of work on the underlying documents in terms of ensuring the military security of the state and further military construction until 2030.

In addition, the Head of State was reported on the development and approval of the national project «Safe country» which will allow to solve problems related to the purchase of foreign weapons and equipment, development of domestic samples of weapons, improvement of infrastructure, digitalization of the Armed Forces. According to Minister Bektanov, the ultimate goal of the national project is to ensure security of the citizens and the state.

The Minister of Defense also informed the President on the measures taken to ensure safe storage of weapons and ammunition, readiness of the Armed Forces to respond to modern challenges and threats, implementation of the Nationwide Plan on realization of the President’s state-of-the-nation address and more.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions aimed at further enhancement of the country’s defense capacity.


