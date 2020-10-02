Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State receives Defense Minister

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 October 2020, 16:25
Head of State receives Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan – Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev to be briefed on the current state of combat and operational training of the army, the autumn conscription campaign as well as peace-keeping training in Almaty region, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

The Head of State outlined tasks for the Ministry, including equipping the Army with state-of-the-art means of radiation and chemical protection, improving the military and technical aviation and military engineering, and developing the infrastructure.

The President gave instructions regarding the development of international military cooperation, personnel policy and preparations for the winter season.


