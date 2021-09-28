Head of State receives Culture Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova, the Akorda press service reports.

The Minister reported on the Ministry’s current activities in culture, sports, tourism and archiving, and events dated to the 30 th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and anniversaries of the leading workers of culture and arts.

The Minister told about the work of the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio and State National Cinema Support Centre and amendments to the law On Cinematography. Raimkulova said that 42 film projects approved by the expert council and the intergovernmental commission will be backed this year.

The Minister noted that there are 22,000 arts and crafts and 126,000 sports sections in Kazakhstan.

As stated there, Kazakhstan works on development of new products such as the national tourist portal Kazakhstan.travel, Tourism online, View Project, eQonaq (e-guest) system, etc.

Following the meeting the Head of State charged the Ministry to continue work in the said directions.